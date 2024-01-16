New Radio Image Reveals Stunning Details of Ancient Star Cluster

Researchers from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) at Curtin University have produced the most sensitive radio image ever taken of a globular cluster. The image captures the second brightest globular cluster in the night sky, known as 47 Tucanae, and unveils its tightly-packed stars in unprecedented detail.

Globular clusters are ancient relics of the early Universe, consisting of densely packed stars that form spherical shapes. 47 Tucanae is particularly massive, with over a million stars and a highly dense core. The team utilized the Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) to capture the ultra-sensitive image, which required more than 450 hours of observations. This radio image marks a significant achievement for Australian radio telescopes, as it is currently the deepest and most sensitive ever compiled.

In addition to visualizing the globular cluster, the researchers made an unexpected discovery. They detected a faint radio signal emanating from the center of 47 Tucanae, which had not been previously detected. This signal could be attributed to two possibilities: the presence of an intermediate-mass black hole or a pulsar (a rotating neutron star that emits radio waves). Identifying an intermediate-mass black hole within a globular cluster would be a groundbreaking discovery, as it is yet to be detected definitively. Moreover, a pulsar located so close to the cluster’s center presents new scientific interest in the search for an undetected central black hole.

The success of this project showcases the importance of the Australia Telescope Compact Array and its evolving technology. Dr. Tim Galvin from CSIRO emphasized the significant contributions made by the research, which pushed the limits of data management and processing within the software. The team’s efforts lay the groundwork for the future discoveries enabled by the upcoming Square Kilometer Array (SKA) radio telescopes.

The SKA radio telescopes, currently under construction in Australia and South Africa, will be the world’s largest radio telescope arrays. They have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the universe and shed light on fundamental scientific questions. The techniques employed to create the ultra-sensitive image of 47 Tucanae could be invaluable for future radio telescopes, including the SKA, facilitating the detection of even the faintest objects in the vast expanse of the universe.

