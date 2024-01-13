SpaceX Poised to Launch Another Set of Broadband Satellites into Orbit

SpaceX is gearing up for yet another launch of its broadband satellites tonight from Florida. Scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 23 Starlink spacecraft. The launch window is set to open at 8:10 p.m. EST, and you can catch the live coverage on SpaceX’s account on X.

Following the liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage is planned to return to Earth approximately eight minutes later. The landing target is the drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, situated in the Atlantic Ocean. This particular booster has an impressive track record, as this will be its 12th launch and landing. Out of these, seven have been dedicated to Starlink missions.

Once the first stage successfully touches down, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its journey, carrying the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. These satellites are expected to be deployed approximately 64.5 minutes after liftoff.

This mission is only the first part of a doubleheader for Starlink, as SpaceX has plans to launch another batch of satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base early Sunday morning. The second mission is scheduled to lift off at 3:59 a.m. EST.

SpaceX’s Starlink initiative aims to provide global broadband coverage and bridge the digital divide, especially in underserved areas. The deployment of more satellites into orbit is a crucial step towards accomplishing this mission and bringing internet connectivity to remote parts of the world.

