Yoga and Meditation: Unexpected Activities for Kids

In a surprising turn of events, children aged five to 12 engaged in yoga and meditation activities at the Koomail Tardy Community Centre in Truganina on January 23. Despite the common belief that getting little kids to relax and concentrate is nearly impossible, these youngsters embraced the practice under the guidance of instructor Jennifer Trang from Soul Space.

During the hour-long class, children were introduced to Asanas, Pranayamas, Sun Salutations, and various other yoga, meditation, and mindfulness techniques. Jennifer Trang, a dedicated instructor from Soul Space, led the session, providing guidance and support to the young participants.

Soul Space, a non-profit organization, focuses on enhancing the physical and mental well-being of individuals through yoga, meditation, and well-being workshops. Not limiting themselves to adults, they also offer classes for children at various community centers throughout Wyndham.

This initiative challenges the notion that children are unable to slow down, concentrate, and remain still. By incorporating activities like yoga and meditation into their routines, children not only experience physical benefits but also learn valuable skills such as relaxation and concentration.

While yoga and meditation may seem like unexpected activities for children, they offer numerous advantages. These practices promote mindfulness, self-awareness, and stress reduction, which can have a positive long-term impact on a child’s mental and emotional well-being.

Soul Space actively seeks volunteers to support their cause and expand their reach within the community. If you are interested in learning more about their classes or becoming a volunteer, visit their website for additional information.

In a world that often moves at rapid speed, introducing children to the benefits of yoga and meditation at an early age can nurture a sense of calm and mindfulness that will benefit them throughout their lives.

