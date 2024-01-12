The Time Men Spend on the Toilet: More than Meets the Eye

Men, it seems, have a reputation for spending considerable time in the bathroom. And while sitcom jokes may exaggerate the situation, a survey conducted by a UK bathroom retailer confirms that men do indeed spend more time on the toilet than women. This begs the question: why?

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not because men are battling chronic constipation. In fact, experts suggest that women are more prone to bowel issues and constipation due to hormonal fluctuations. So if men aren’t struggling to go, why do they spend so much time on the toilet?

Biologically speaking, the answer lies in the functioning of the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. The sympathetic nervous system activates the fight-or-flight response, while the parasympathetic nervous system promotes relaxation. When it comes to digestion, the body needs to be in a parasympathetic state. Men have an easier time switching between these two states, while women tend to remain in a state of sympathetic arousal for longer periods. This could explain why men feel more relaxed on the toilet and spend more time there.

Additionally, men may have other reasons for lingering in the bathroom. Surveys suggest that men are more likely to engage in activities such as reading or scrolling on their phones while in the restroom. On the other hand, women may feel social pressure around discussing or acknowledging their bowel movements, leading them to want to get in and out quickly.

Furthermore, the bathroom may serve as an escape for men, a sanctuary where they can temporarily evade responsibilities and expectations. In this private space, they can focus on a single task without interruptions. This sense of safety and being present in the moment contributes to the prolonged time spent on the toilet.

In summary, while men may not struggle with constipation as much as women, there are biological, social, and psychological factors that contribute to their extended bathroom visits. Understanding these nuances can help promote empathy and dispel misconceptions about men’s bathroom habits.