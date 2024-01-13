Astronomers Discover Water Vapor and CO2 in Atmosphere of Exoplanet

A recent study conducted by astronomers from the Université de Montréal’s Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) has revealed the presence of water vapor and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet HAT-P-18 b using data collected from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provide valuable insights into the composition of this distant exoplanet.

HAT-P-18 b is a “hot Saturn” exoplanet located over 500 light-years away, with an atmosphere similar to that of Saturn but with a larger size comparable to Jupiter. The properties of this exoplanet make it an excellent target for atmospheric analysis.

During the study, the researchers faced the challenge of distinguishing between atmospheric signals and signals caused by the activity of the host star. Stars, like our Sun, have uneven surfaces with dark spots and bright regions that can create signals mimicking a planet’s atmosphere. To overcome this challenge, the astronomers had to model both the exoplanet’s atmosphere and the peculiarities of its host star.

The researchers found that by accounting for stellar contamination, which includes spots and clouds instead of haze, the water vapor abundance was almost an order of magnitude lower than previously estimated. This emphasizes the importance of considering the characteristics of the host star in accurately determining the atmospheric composition of exoplanets.

In addition to water vapor and carbon dioxide, the astronomers also detected the possible presence of sodium and observed strong indications of a cloud deck in HAT-P-18 b’s atmosphere. The presence of numerous dark spots on the surface of the star further complicates the interpretation of the data.

This study demonstrates the power of the JWST in analyzing the atmospheres of distant exoplanets and highlights the need to consider the influence of host stars in data interpretation. Future observations with the JWST will further enhance our understanding of exoplanet atmospheres and contribute to the ongoing search for habitable worlds beyond our solar system.

FAQ

How did the astronomers study the atmosphere of HAT-P-18 b?

The astronomers used data collected from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study the atmosphere of HAT-P-18 b. They analyzed the light that filters through the exoplanet’s atmosphere as it transits its host star to discern the presence of different molecules.

What did the researchers find in the atmosphere of HAT-P-18 b?

The researchers found water vapor (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere of HAT-P-18 b. They also detected the possible presence of sodium and observed strong indications of a cloud deck that affects the interpretation of the data.

What challenges did the astronomers face in interpreting the data?

One of the main challenges was distinguishing between atmospheric signals and signals caused by the activity of the host star. Stars have dark spots and bright regions on their surfaces that can create signals similar to those of a planet’s atmosphere. The astronomers had to model both the exoplanet’s atmosphere and the peculiarities of its host star to accurately interpret the data.

Why is it important to consider the host star in exoplanet observations?

Considering the characteristics of the host star is crucial in accurately determining the atmospheric composition of exoplanets. The presence of star spots and other stellar phenomena can significantly influence the interpretation of the data and lead to incorrect conclusions about the exoplanet’s atmosphere.