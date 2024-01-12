Space Anemia: A Long-Term and Destructive Effect on Astronauts

A recent study has shed light on a phenomenon known as “space anemia,” in which astronauts experience a significant loss of red blood cells during extended space missions. Previous theories suggested that this loss was a short-term compensation for bodily changes in microgravity. However, the findings of the study reveal a more damaging and enduring process.

The study, conducted during a six-month space mission, found that astronauts’ bodies destroyed approximately 54 percent more red blood cells than they would under normal conditions on Earth. This discovery was made through blood tests and breath tests using carbon monoxide. Each molecule of carbon monoxide exhaled corresponds to the destruction of a molecule of the pigment found in red blood cells, providing an approximation of red blood cell loss.

Contrary to previous explanations, the study found that the loss of red blood cells continues throughout the entire duration of an astronaut’s time in space. Even after 120 days, when all the red blood cells in an astronaut’s body had been created in space, the loss continued at a similar pace. This ongoing destruction of red blood cells led to a higher-than-normal circulation of iron serum in the astronauts’ blood, potentially leading to anemia.

Upon returning to Earth, five out of 13 astronauts had clinically diagnosable levels of anemia. Although their red blood cell levels eventually returned to normal, even a year after their space mission, their bodies continued to destroy 30 percent more red blood cells than before.

This new understanding of space anemia has important implications for astronaut health and mission objectives. An increase in red blood cell production in space may necessitate adjustments to astronaut diets. Additionally, the long-term effects of anemia on energy, endurance, and strength can pose risks when astronauts return to Earth or other celestial bodies with gravity.

Further research is required to understand the mechanisms behind red blood cell production in space and to develop appropriate protective measures for astronauts. Failure to adequately address space anemia could result in potential damage to vital bodily systems upon reentry.

FAQs

What is space anemia?

Space anemia refers to the loss of red blood cells experienced by astronauts during prolonged space missions.

What causes space anemia?

The exact cause of space anemia is still being studied. However, the research suggests that the loss of red blood cells is an ongoing process and not simply a compensatory response to fluid changes in microgravity.

What are the implications of space anemia?

Space anemia poses potential risks to astronaut health and mission objectives. It can affect energy, endurance, and strength upon reentry to Earth or other celestial bodies with gravity.

How can space anemia be addressed?

Further research is needed to better understand the mechanisms of red blood cell production in space. Astronaut diets may need to be adjusted to accommodate increased production and prevent damage to vital bodily systems.