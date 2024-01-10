Alien Planets May Lurk in the Outer Solar System, Astrophysicist Says

Astrophysicist Amir Siraj of Princeton University has conducted a study suggesting that the outer reaches of our Solar System could be home to alien planets. While it is difficult to observe this region due to its distance from the Sun, Siraj’s calculations indicate the possibility of several concealed planets. He estimates that there could be approximately 1.2 celestial bodies with a mass greater than Mars, 2.7 with a mass similar to Mars, and 5.2 with a mass similar to Mercury.

The concept of free-floating or rogue planets, which have separated from their home stars and drift through the galaxy, supports the idea of hidden worlds within our Solar System. As our ability to observe these lone planets improves, estimates of their numbers become more accurate. Interestingly, there is a chance that some of these rogue planets may not remain untethered indefinitely. If they happen to pass by a star at a close distance, they can be captured by its gravitational pull. This phenomenon has already been observed on a smaller scale with Jupiter.

Siraj’s research focuses on determining the likelihood of our Sun capturing a rogue planet. By considering the estimated number of rogue planets in our galaxy and the percentage of stars capable of capturing them, he calculated the probability of these planets passing close enough to be captured by the Sun’s gravity. His calculations suggest that there could be a planet in the outer solar system with a mass between that of Mercury and Earth.

Looking ahead, Siraj highlights the need for further simulations to study the capture and retention of free-floating and bound planets. These simulations could provide insight into the possibility of detecting captured planets and help determine the probability distribution for their orbital plane and position in the sky. Additionally, he believes that the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, set to begin scientific operations in 2025, may be able to spot these elusive celestial bodies if they are favorably positioned in the sky.

While these findings are based on theoretical arguments and estimations, they present an exciting prospect for future astronomical observations. The potential discovery of alien planets within our own Solar System would undoubtedly expand our understanding of the vast universe we inhabit.

FAQs:

Q: How did Amir Siraj calculate the number of alien planets in the outer Solar System?

A: Siraj used estimates of rogue planet numbers in our galaxy and the likelihood of stars capturing rogue planets to determine the probability of these planets being captured by the Sun’s gravity.

Q: How might these captured planets be detected?

A: The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, currently under construction, is expected to have the capability to spot these captured planets if they are positioned favorably in the sky.

Q: What are rogue planets?

A: Rogue planets are planets that have been ejected from their home star systems and travel freely through space without orbiting a star.