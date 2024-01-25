The PicoRuler: A Breakthrough in Super-Resolution Microscopy

In the world of microscopy, the ability to image objects at the nanoscale has transformed our understanding of cellular and molecular structures. While super-resolution microscopy techniques have made significant progress in recent years, there is still a need for reliable reference structures to calibrate and verify their accuracy.

Researchers at Julius-Maximilians Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Germany have developed a groundbreaking tool called the PicoRuler that addresses this need. Unlike traditional rulers used to measure everyday objects, the PicoRuler is designed to measure tiny objects such as cells and molecules in biological environments. This miniature measuring stick can test the optical resolution of super-resolution microscopy methods on biomolecules below 10 nm in a realistic setting.

The current calibration method involves using artificial DNA origami structures, but these cannot be used in real-world biological imaging media due to their negative charge. Led by biotechnologists Markus Sauer and Gerti Beliu, the JMU team took a different approach and developed a biocompatible alternative. They utilized a three-part protein called proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) and introduced synthetic amino acids at precise positions spaced 6 nm apart. This modification enabled fluorescent dye molecules to chemically bind to the PCNA, allowing for accurate measurement of structures down to 6 nm using techniques like DNA-PAINT, dSTORM, MINFLUX, and MINSTED.

The potential applications of the PicoRuler are vast. It can serve as a calibration tool to enhance the accuracy of advanced microscopy techniques, providing unprecedented spatial resolutions in the range of a few nanometres. The researchers at JMU are now focused on optimizing the PicoRuler for use in various biological environments, including living cells. They are also exploring ways to deliver the PicoRulers directly into cells, offering a unique opportunity to explore cellular structures from within.

Furthermore, the team aims to expand the range of biomolecules that can be used as PicoRulers, looking into different proteins and biological complexes. The development of this innovative tool marks a significant step forward in the field of super-resolution microscopy, empowering researchers to delve deeper into the intricate world of cellular and molecular biology at unprecedented resolutions.

The PicoRuler presents endless possibilities for advancing our knowledge of diseases, cellular pathways, and drug development. It has the potential to revolutionize the field of super-resolution microscopy and contribute to breakthrough discoveries in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the PicoRuler:

Q: What is the PicoRuler?

A: The PicoRuler is a groundbreaking tool developed by researchers at Julius-Maximilians Universität Würzburg. It is designed to measure tiny objects such as cells and molecules in biological environments, specifically for calibrating and verifying the accuracy of super-resolution microscopy techniques.

Q: How does the PicoRuler work?

A: The PicoRuler utilizes a three-part protein called proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) and introduces synthetic amino acids at precise positions spaced 6 nm apart. This modification enables fluorescent dye molecules to chemically bind to the PCNA, allowing for accurate measurement of structures down to 6 nm using super-resolution microscopy techniques like DNA-PAINT, dSTORM, MINFLUX, and MINSTED.

Q: What is the current calibration method for super-resolution microscopy?

A: The current calibration method involves using artificial DNA origami structures. However, these structures cannot be used in real-world biological imaging media due to their negative charge.

Q: What are the potential applications of the PicoRuler?

A: The PicoRuler serves as a calibration tool to enhance the accuracy of advanced microscopy techniques, providing unprecedented spatial resolutions in the range of a few nanometers. It can be used to explore cellular structures in various biological environments, including living cells.

Q: What are the future plans for the PicoRuler?

A: The researchers at Julius-Maximilians Universität Würzburg aim to optimize the PicoRuler for use in different biological environments and explore ways to deliver it directly into cells. They also plan to expand the range of biomolecules that can be used as PicoRulers, looking into different proteins and biological complexes.

Q: What impact does the PicoRuler have on the field of super-resolution microscopy?

A: The development of the PicoRuler represents a significant step forward in the field of super-resolution microscopy. It empowers researchers to delve deeper into the intricate world of cellular and molecular biology at unprecedented resolutions. The PicoRuler has the potential to revolutionize the field and contribute to breakthrough discoveries in the future.

For more information, visit the Julius-Maximilians Universität Würzburg’s website: link name