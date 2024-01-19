The Mystery of Wherroon Island: A Hidden Gem in Connemara

Wherroon Island, though shrouded in ambiguity, holds a unique charm that captures the imagination. Located in Connemara, Ireland, this island’s origin stems from the Irish language, with the name Na Foiriúin. While its precise meaning remains elusive, the scattered appearances of this enigmatic name throughout Connemara spark intrigue.

Renowned cartographer Tim Robinson meticulously documented Connemara’s placenames, unveiling the various locations where Na Foiriúin emerges. From Foirúin in Slyne Head to Foiriúinach Thiar and Foiriúinach Thoir near Cleggan, each spelling adds to the mystique surrounding the island. Robinson suggests a potential interpretation of “outer rocks,” but the multiple variations of the name impede a definitive conclusion.

Na Foiriúin shares the limelight with Freaghillaun, another prominent placename in Connemara. However, the story and music archive of Connemara introduces a cautionary tale associated exclusively with Na Foiriúin. Local storyteller Peadar Ó Ceannbháin recounts the fate of several women gathering creathnach, a red seaweed, on the island’s shores. When rough waves prevented their return, the women found themselves stranded on the submerged rocks, helplessly watching from afar as the sea claimed their lives.

Despite its tragic history, Wherroon Island presents an alluring opportunity for exploration. While fishing boats face insurmountable challenges navigating the treacherous reefs, adventurous kayakers can find a safe passage during favorable tides. However, any excursion on the island must remain brief, for Wherroon offers little room to wander.

Surrounded by larger islands like Avery Island and Mweenish Island, Wherroon tends to be overshadowed. St. MacDara’s Island and Mason’s Island, in particular, command attention for their annual pilgrimage and historical significance. Yet, Wherroon’s understated existence is not forgotten, as it even found its way into a poetic tribute to MacDara’s Island penned by Connemara native James O’Neill Moran.

To reach Wherroon Island, one must embark from a small strand in the townland of Ard, just west of Carna, Co Galway. Unlike a conventional ferry, a journey to Wherroon Island requires the spirited spirit of adventure, nurturing curiosity every step of the way.

Witness the untold tales and unraveled mysteries of Wherroon Island, and discover Connemara’s hidden gem beneath its tranquil waters.

