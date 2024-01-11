In a groundbreaking new study, astrophysicist Kyu-Hyun Chae of Sejong University has discovered gravitational anomalies in widely separated twin stars that could challenge Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Chae analyzed nearly 2,500 wide binary star systems observed by the European Space Agency’s Gaia space telescope and found evidence that standard gravity breaks down at certain points within them.

Previously, Chae had reported finding gravitational anomalies in 2023, which he believed were evidence of modified gravity theories. However, some physicists disputed his findings, suggesting that his sample had been contaminated by undetected close companions in the binary star systems.

To address these concerns, Chae conducted further tests in a refined subset of ‘pure’ binary stars. He found that twin stars in close orbits behaved according to classical Newtonian dynamics, while binary stars separated by more than 2,000 astronomical units showed a velocity boost at low accelerations inconsistent with classical mechanics.

Chae’s findings have immense implications for astrophysics, cosmology, and fundamental physics. They suggest a breakdown of both Newtonian dynamics and general relativity in the low-acceleration regime, which challenges the established understanding of gravity.

However, Chae’s bold claims, such as the abandonment of the dark matter paradigm and the invalidity of standard cosmology based on general relativity, require further confirmation and replication. The scientific community will closely scrutinize Chae’s paper and seek independent verification of his results.

Despite these ongoing debates, Chae’s study represents a significant step towards unraveling the mysteries of gravity and bridging the gaps in our understanding. It highlights the importance of gathering further evidence and conducting future observations to confirm the reported anomalies and redefine our understanding of gravity.

