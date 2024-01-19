Spot Uranus in the Night Sky Tonight with the Help of the Moon

Tonight offers a unique opportunity for stargazers to catch a glimpse of the elusive Uranus, the second-most distant planet in our solar system. The moon will serve as a convenient guide, located just a few degrees away from Uranus on the night of January 19th. By looking high in the eastern sky at sunset, Uranus will appear as a blue-green orb to the lower right of the moon.

While Uranus is fairly dim with a magnitude of 5.7, the moon’s brightness will make it easier to spot. To enhance visibility, it is recommended to hide the moon just beyond the upper edge of your binoculars’ field of view or to use a telescope for a closer look. Furthermore, the medium-bright star, Botein (Delta Arietis), can aid in locating Uranus when the moon is not nearby.

Both the moon and Uranus will be positioned in the Taurus constellation, alongside the Pleiades star cluster, a beloved sight for skywatchers. Additionally, Jupiter will be situated between the aquatic constellations of Cetus, the Whale, and Pisces, the Fishes.

As you prepare to explore the wonders of the night sky, make sure to equip yourself with the right tools. Consult our guides on the best telescopes and binoculars to suit your needs and budget. If you’re interested in capturing your own celestial photographs, we also provide guidance on photographing the moon and planets, as well as recommendations for the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography.

We encourage you to share your astronomical endeavors with Space.com’s readers. If you manage to capture an image of the moon beside Uranus, please send your photos, comments, name, and location to [email protected] for a chance to have your image featured. Enjoy the enchanting display provided by the moon and Uranus as they meet in the night sky tonight.

