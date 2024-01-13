Scientists Invent New Type of Molecular Shuttle for Future Molecular Machines

Scientists at Jaume I University’s Institute of Advanced Materials have developed a groundbreaking molecular shuttle with a unique architecture. Unlike traditional molecular shuttles that rely on rotaxanes, this new shuttle is comprised of a flat molecule that moves back and forth within a narrow, box-like structure. The molecular box measures a mere 2.2 nm in length and 0.7 nm in width. This discovery not only expands the possibilities for molecular machines, but also lays the foundation for further advancements in the field.

The molecular box is composed of polyaromatic molecules with iridium complexes on its long faces, while pyrazine molecules make up the short faces. Guest molecules are confined within the box through interactions with π-electrons found in the long faces. Through nuclear magnetic resonance experiments, the team observed that certain guest molecules, such as coronene, are capable of shuttling along the length of the box. However, the motion of these guest molecules is hindered by bulky tert-butyl groups located at the halfway point of the box. Interestingly, the rate of shuttling decreases significantly with the decrease in temperature, from 13,000 back-and-forth cycles per second at 0 °C to just 30 cycles per second at –80 °C.

The researchers have set their sights on modifying the system further to allow for the controlled movement of guest molecules within the box. They aim to develop methods for holding the guest molecules at one end of the box and then transporting them to the opposite end using chemical or photochemical stimuli. This would effectively transform the molecular shuttle into a switch, opening up new possibilities for the development of highly advanced molecular machines.

