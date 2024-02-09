Experience the Sweet Side of Science at Imagination Station’s Wine and Chocolate Soirée

Indulge your senses and embark on a delightful journey through the fascinating world of science during Imagination Station’s exclusive event, Science After Dark: Wine and Chocolate. On the evening of February 10th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this enchanting soirée will take place at Imagination Station in Toledo, Ohio.

Tailored for adults aged 21 and over, the event offers a unique opportunity to sip, swirl, and savor the beautifully harmonized combination of wine and chocolate. Immerse yourself in the magical ambiance created by the blending of science and romance.

During Science After Dark, you will have the pleasure of sampling delectable treats from renowned chocolatiers and wineries, specially selected by Imagination Station. As you explore the diverse flavors and textures, you will also have the chance to participate in the art of charcuterie board making and discover the intricate process of glass etching.

Amidst the enchantment, be sure to take to the dance floor and lose yourself in the rhythm of live music performed by the talented Hepcat Revival.

In addition to these unforgettable experiences, attendees will be granted an exclusive first look at Imagination Station’s new travelling exhibit, Above and Beyond. Prepare to be amazed as you embark on a captivating journey through aviation and aerospace, witnessing the marvels of flight and technological innovation up close.

Join us at Imagination Station’s Wine and Chocolate soirée for an evening of sensory delights, where science and romance intertwine to create a truly magical experience. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets now for a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Definitions:

– Charcuterie: A selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments, often served on a wooden board or platter.

– Glass etching: The process of creating designs or patterns on the surface of glass by applying abrasive substances.

– Chocolatier: A person or company that makes and sells chocolates.

