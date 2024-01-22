Concerns Over Hydrogen Storage in Decommissioned Gas Field Highlighted

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Aberdeen and the UK Onshore Geophysical Library (UKOGL) has raised concerns about the potential use of a decommissioned gas field in Scotland as a major hydrogen store. The study concluded that the Cousland gas field in Midlothian fails to meet the necessary criteria for safe subsurface storage, recommending against its use for this purpose.

Located near Dalkeith in Midlothian, the Cousland gas field was decommissioned in the 1960s and has since been identified as a potential candidate for large-scale hydrogen storage to support the country’s net-zero ambitions. However, the study highlighted several barriers to its adoption, including a lack of information about the subsurface sedimentary rocks and the structure of the field.

One of the primary concerns raised by the researchers is the potential for hydrogen leakage, which could pose environmental risks to the local area and surrounding communities. The study’s findings, published in the Earth Science, Systems and Society journal, emphasize the challenges of containing hydrogen due to its small and nimble molecule.

The absence of salt deposits, which are typically used for safe subsurface storage, in onshore areas of Scotland has led to the consideration of depleted hydrocarbon fields like Cousland as an alternative. However, the study found no evidence of natural hydrogen in existing onshore or offshore fields in the UK, raising questions about potential leaks and the ability to retain hydrogen underground if injected into a subsurface site.

The researchers used geological data from the UK Onshore Geophysical Library to evaluate the feasibility of using the Cousland field for hydrogen storage and concluded that it is a poor site for a hydrogen repository and should not be utilized for this purpose. The study emphasizes the need for independent evaluations of subsurface sites proposed for use in the energy transition and highlights the storage challenges associated with porous media.

While the study presents a setback for hydrogen storage, it underscores the importance of identifying suitable sites and addressing any unforeseen hurdles in the journey towards achieving net-zero emissions.

Key Terms:

– Decommissioned: No longer in use or operation.

– Subsurface storage: Storing something underground.

– Hydrogen leakage: Escaping or leaking of hydrogen gas.

– Porous media: Materials that have small spaces or holes where substances can pass through.

