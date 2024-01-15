Create Vibrant Art at Noranda Station Pedestrian Underpass

Are you looking for a unique and creative way to have fun during the school holidays? Look no further than the Noranda Station Pedestrian Underpass, where you can add some color and vibrancy to a massive 60-meter mural. This exciting event is part of the METRONET Morley Ellenbrook Line project and is suitable for all ages, although children must be accompanied by an adult.

The painting event will take place on Monday, January 29, 2024, between 10 am and 4 pm. To secure your spot, make sure to book your painting time in advance. Since spots are limited, early reservations are highly recommended. You can make your booking by visiting [website domain].

To access the painting site, participants will need to walk from Benara Road, as it is still a closed site. We suggest parking at Mahogany Park for convenience. Please keep in mind that there are no toilets available at the painting site. However, the closest public toilets can be found at Robert Thompson Reserve.

In preparation for the event, make sure to wear closed-in shoes and clothes suitable for painting. It is also advisable to bring water, protect yourself from the sun, and be prepared for a day of fun and creativity.

This is an excellent opportunity for individuals of all ages to contribute to a vibrant mural that will beautify the Noranda Station Pedestrian Underpass. Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to showcase your artistic skills and make a lasting impact on the community.

