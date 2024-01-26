Astronomers Uncover Mysterious Stars: Introducing the Enigmatic “Old Smokers”

Astronomers have made an extraordinary discovery near the center of our very own Milky Way galaxy. They have come across a peculiar type of star that exhibits an unusual behavior of periodically fading away before suddenly erupting into massive bursts of smoke that traverse the vast expanse of space.

Dubbed by scientists as “old smokers,” these elderly stars spend long periods of time in a dormant state, only to unexpectedly release clouds of smoke in a truly enigmatic fashion. Professor Dante Minniti from Andrés Bello University in Chile eloquently described this phenomenon, stating, “They remain relatively dim and red for numerous years, often vanishing from our sight completely.”

This hidden nature of the stars, characterized by their lack of luminosity, has successfully managed to elude the prying eyes of astronomers until now. Notably, a comprehensive study encompassing three papers in the most recent edition of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society shed light on this intriguing celestial occurrence.

During a decade-long survey known as “VISTA Variables in the Via Lactea” (VVV), researchers serendipitously stumbled upon no less than 21 old smokers. Ironically, the survey initially aimed to identify an entirely different breed of stars, namely newborn stars or protostars, undergoing intense outbursts that can persist for extended periods.

Dr. Zhen Guo from the University of Valparaiso in Chile, who led the analysis of the stars’ light spectra, confirmed the presence of 32 erupting protostars, some of which magnified their brightness by a staggering 40-fold. However, the analysis also disclosed the existence of these enigmatic old smokers, characterized by a new classification as red giant stars.

The enigma deepens as Professor Philip Lucas from the University of Hertfordshire, who spearheaded the international team conducting this study, reflected on the astounding finding. “Initially, we were uncertain whether these stars were protostars initiating an eruption, recuperating from a decline in luminosity due to an obstructing disc or dust shell, or aging giant stars expelling matter in their final stages of existence,” he mused.

This discovery not only tantalizes astronomers but also holds significant implications for our understanding of the composition and dynamics of our galaxy. The revelation of a new category of stars capable of expelling matter has the potential to transform our knowledge regarding the distribution of heavy elements in the Nuclear Disc and metal-rich regions of galaxies beyond our own.

Definitions:

1. Luminosity: The total amount of energy a star emits per unit of time.

2. Protostars: Early stage of a star formation process, where a dense core of gas and dust is collapsing under gravity.

3. Red giant stars: Large, relatively cool stars in a late stage of stellar evolution.

