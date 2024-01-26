A New Perspective on the Milky Way’s Gravitational Core and Dark Matter

Scientists from MIT have discovered that stars further out in the Milky Way galaxy are traveling more slowly than expected when compared to stars closer to the galaxy’s center. Their findings, based on the analysis of data collected by the Gaia and APOGEE instruments, raise the possibility that the gravitational core of the Milky Way may be lighter in mass and contain less dark matter than previously believed.

By using Gaia’s measurements of over 33,000 stars, including those located farthest from the galaxy, the physicists were able to determine each star’s “circular velocity.” This velocity represents how fast a star is circling in the galactic disk based on its distance from the galaxy’s center. The scientists then plotted the velocity of each star against its distance to form a rotation curve, a common graph in astronomy that shows the rotational speed of matter at different distances from the center of a galaxy.

The surprising result was that the rotation curve remained flat out to a certain distance before dramatically dropping off. This indicates that the outer stars are rotating slower than anticipated, implying a lighter galactic core with less dark matter.

To further understand this observation, the team created a map of dark matter that could explain the slow-down of the outer stars. The resulting map revealed a less dense galactic core than what was previously thought. This finding contradicts other measurements and suggests that there might be something unknown or “fishy” happening within the Milky Way.

The researchers published their results this month in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Society Journal. They emphasize the need to investigate further and gain a coherent understanding of the Milky Way’s structure.

The discovery builds upon the work of astronomer Vera Rubin, who first observed that galaxies rotate in ways that cannot be explained by visible matter alone. Her findings provided evidence for the existence of dark matter, an invisible entity that outweighs all the visible matter in the universe. Scientists have since observed similar rotation curves in other galaxies, but this study is one of the first attempts to examine the rotation curve of our own galaxy.

By delving into the “nothingness” of the outer galaxy, this research sheds new light on the complex interplay between gravity, visible matter, and dark matter. It highlights the need for further exploration and investigation to uncover the true nature of the Milky Way’s gravitational core and dark matter distribution.

Definitions:

– Gaia: A space observatory operated by the European Space Agency that is designed to measure the positions and movements of stars.

– APOGEE: The Apache Point Observatory Galactic Evolution Experiment, a survey of the Milky Way galaxy to study the structure, formation, and evolution of our galaxy.

– Rotation curve: A graph in astronomy that shows the rotational speed of matter at different distances from the center of a galaxy.

– Dark matter: An invisible entity that outweighs all the visible matter in the universe and is believed to make up a significant portion of the total mass in galaxies.

