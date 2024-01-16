Newly Discovered Exoplanet Forces Scientists to Rethink Mass Loss Theories

Summary: Recent research has revealed that an exoplanet named WASP-69b, located approximately 164 light-years away from Earth, is losing mass into space due to its close proximity to its star. This phenomenon, known as mass loss, occurs when extreme UV and/or X-ray energy from a star, combined with the stellar wind, strips away the atmosphere of a planet. The stripped gas forms a tail extending 560,000 km (350,000 miles) into space. While previous research identified a subtle tail, the latest study shows that the tail is significantly longer than previously thought. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, provide valuable insights into the mechanisms of mass loss and the impact on exoplanets.

FAQ

What is mass loss?

Mass loss refers to the phenomenon where a planet’s atmosphere is stripped away by extreme energy from its host star, resulting in the planet losing mass.

Why is the discovery of a longer tail significant?

The extended tail observed in the case of WASP-69b provides scientists with a rare opportunity to study mass loss in real-time and gain a deeper understanding of the physical processes that shape exoplanets.

What role does mass loss play in the Neptunian Desert and Small Planet Radius Gap phenomena?

Scientists speculate that mass loss may play a role in the gaps observed in the population of exoplanets, such as the Neptunian Desert (lack of Neptune-sized planets on short orbits) and the Small Planet Radius Gap (dearth of planets with radii between 1.5 and 2 times that of Earth).

How was the tail of WASP-69b detected?

Researchers utilized the 10-meter telescope at the Keck Observatory, along with its high-resolution spectrograph, NIRSPEC, to detect and analyze the tail. By measuring the helium in the tail, they estimated the overall mass loss from the planet.

Will WASP-69b lose its entire atmosphere?

Despite losing a significant amount of mass, WASP-69b, with its large reservoir of material, is not in danger of losing its entire atmosphere within the star’s lifetime. Its massive size contributes to its stability.

The discovery of the longer tail of WASP-69b challenges previous understanding of mass loss and opens up avenues for further research on the dynamics of exoplanets’ atmospheres. Scientists hope that studying the escaping atmospheres of highly irradiated exoplanets will provide insights into the demographics and formation of close-in planets.