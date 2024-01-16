Diamonds Erupted from Volcanoes: Unveiling the Mystery Behind

Scientists have unveiled the long-standing mystery behind the phenomenon of powerful volcanic eruptions shooting diamonds into the sky and scattering them across the Earth’s surface. The discovery not only sheds light on the enigmatic processes behind these rare eruptions but also helps pinpoint the locations where diamond-rich deposits are likely to be found.

A team of international researchers, led by Prof. Tom Gernon from the University of Southampton, delved into the historical data on continental plates and kimberlites to solve this puzzle. They discovered that most kimberlite eruptions occurred approximately 25 million years after the breakup of continental plates. Interestingly, the initial eruptions took place near the edges of the plate, while subsequent eruptions occurred increasingly toward the middle.

Continental plates undergo stretching and tearing apart over long periods of time. During this process, the rock becomes thinner, disrupting the normal flow of material in the Earth’s mantle. As a result, chunks of rock from the base of the continental plate break off. Over hundreds of millions of years, these rock fragments, under immense pressure, undergo a transformation where the carbon deposits turn into diamonds.

The sinking rock fragments trigger disruptive flows in the mantle, stripping layers of rock from the bottom of the continental plate. This domino effect creates the ideal conditions for the formation of diamond-bearing kimberlite magma. Once enough magma has formed, it rapidly rises and erupts through the crust, leaving behind vertical pipe-like holes in the ground. These eruptions, known as kimberlite eruptions, significantly differ from typical volcanic eruptions.

By understanding the conditions and events necessary for these rare eruptions, researchers can better identify areas with the highest potential for diamonds. This knowledge is vital for exploration purposes, enabling scientists to focus their efforts on targeted regions. However, it is important to note that these diamond-rich eruptions are extremely rare, requiring specific conditions, events, and what scientists refer to as a “perfect storm” to occur.

In conclusion, the recent breakthrough regarding the formation of diamonds through volcanic eruptions provides valuable insights into the geological processes involved. This understanding will undoubtedly contribute to future advancements in diamond exploration and potential resource discoveries.

FAQs

1. What are kimberlite eruptions?

Kimberlite eruptions are volcanic eruptions that create vertical pipe-like holes in the ground and are responsible for the formation of diamond-rich deposits.

2. How do diamonds form during these eruptions?

During continental plate breakup, chunks of rock break off and sink into the mantle. Over time, the carbon deposits in these rocks transform into diamonds due to immense pressure and temperature.

3. Why are these eruptions important?

Understanding the conditions and events required for kimberlite eruptions is crucial for diamond exploration, as it helps researchers target areas with the highest potential for diamond discoveries.

4. Are kimberlite eruptions common?

No, kimberlite eruptions are extremely rare events in the Earth’s history and require specific conditions to occur.

5. When was the most recent kimberlite eruption?

The most recent kimberlite eruption is estimated to have occurred 11,000 years ago in Tanzania, while the majority of eruptions took place during the Cretaceous period, between 66 and 146 million years ago.