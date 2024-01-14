In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unveiled the fascinating origin story of the enigmatic Melanesian Border Plateau (MBP), a colossal underwater superstructure nestled beneath the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Contrary to conventional wisdom, which attributed such structures to singular volcanic events, researchers have discovered that the MBP is the result of a complex, multi-stage evolution spanning millions of years.

The eventful journey of the MBP began approximately 120 million years ago during the Cretaceous period, when a massive outpouring of lava gave birth to numerous seamounts. The plateau subsequently traversed the Arago hotspot between 56 and 33.9 million years ago, leading to the formation of additional seamounts and eventually causing them to erode and submerge beneath the ocean surface.

During the Miocene epoch, which spanned from 23 to 5 million years ago, the lithosphere encountered yet another hotspot known as the Samoa hotspot, marking the third stage of the MBP’s formation. This interaction triggered the reactivation of existing landforms and the birth of new volcanoes. At present, the MBP is in its ongoing fourth stage, witnessing fresh volcanic eruptions due to the Pacific plate’s rollback beneath the Tonga trench, which has caused the lithosphere to deform.

These multi-stage, large underwater geological formations have been named ‘Oceanic Mid-plate Superstructures’ by researchers. The new understanding of the formation of such underwater features challenges previous assumptions and provides a deeper understanding of the dynamic processes that have shaped the Earth’s crust. It ultimately redefines the narrative of our planet’s geological evolution.

