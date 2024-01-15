New Bladder Cancer Treatment Shows Promise

A groundbreaking study by researchers at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and CIC biomaGUNE has demonstrated the effectiveness of a new nanorobot treatment for reducing the size of bladder tumors in mice. The study showed that a single dose of the urea-powered nanorobots led to a 90% decrease in tumor volume.

Bladder cancer is one of the most common tumors in men and has a high recurrence rate, making it expensive and difficult to treat. Current treatments often require multiple hospital appointments and have limited effectiveness. However, the nanorobot treatment developed by the researchers could revolutionize bladder cancer therapy.

The nanorobots, which are made of a porous silica sphere, are able to propel themselves through the body by reacting with urea. This allows them to reach all areas of the bladder wall and accumulate in the tumor. In addition, the nanorobots are loaded with radioactive iodine, a commonly used treatment for tumors.

The study found that the nanorobots not only reached the tumor but also penetrated it, increasing the action of the radiopharmaceutical. This led to a significant reduction in tumor volume, even with low doses of the nanorobots.

The researchers believe that this new treatment approach could have several advantages over current therapies. It could reduce the number of hospital appointments required, leading to shorter hospital stays and lower treatment costs. Additionally, the targeted nature of the nanorobots reduces the probability of adverse effects.

While this study was conducted on mice, the researchers are optimistic that their findings could be translated into clinical settings in the future. The next steps for the research team involve further testing and refining the nanorobot treatment.

In conclusion, this study provides hope for new and improved treatments for bladder cancer. The use of nanorobots shows great promise in reducing tumor volume and improving patient outcomes. Further research is needed to fully understand the potential of this innovative therapy.

Source: Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and CIC biomaGUNE.