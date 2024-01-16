New Technique Developed for Controlling Light with Quantum Ping Pong

Researchers at TU Wien in Vienna, Austria, have developed a groundbreaking method for controlling the behavior of light using a game of quantum ping pong. Traditional methods of controlling light emission and absorption have been limited by the random nature of light, but this new discovery provides a solution to that challenge.

The team, led by Prof. Stefan Rotter and first author Oliver Diekmann, drew inspiration from the unique properties of a fish-eye lens developed by James Clerk Maxwell. By positioning two atoms at the focal points of an elliptical environment, they were able to control the trajectory of the light in a way that guarantees a photon emitted by one atom is reabsorbed by another.

To achieve this, the researchers utilized a Maxwell fish-eye lens, which bends the light rays and ensures that photons from one atom follow a curved path to the target atom. This method is more efficient and less sensitive to deviations in the positioning of the atoms compared to a simple elliptical setup.

The atoms in this setup alternately play the roles of sender and receiver, creating a cycle of absorption and reemission of the photon. This breakthrough in controlling light-matter interactions has significant implications for quantum computing and communication.

The practical applications of this new technique are extensive and could enhance efficiency in quantum control systems. The team believes that using groups of atoms instead of individual ones could further improve the method.

This research marks a pivotal moment in the field of photon control and demonstrates the incredible potential of light manipulation for various applications. The full study can be found here.