Comet 46P/Wirtanen Reveals Homogeneity in Coma Composition

A recent study has shed light on the composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen’s coma during its 2018 apparition. This comet, classified as a Jupiter Family Comet (JFC) due to its orbital period of less than 20 years, provided researchers with an opportunity to analyze the homogeneity in its coma composition over multiple apparitions.

To conduct the study, a team of scientists utilized a 1.2 m telescope equipped with a low-resolution spectrograph. They monitored the comet’s activity and computed the relative abundances of four molecules, namely CN, C2, C3, and NH2, as well as the Afρ parameter, which serves as a proxy for dust production. The spectroscopic observations were performed before and after the comet’s perihelion, when it made its closest approach to the Sun.

The results indicated that Comet 46P/Wirtanen exhibited a typical coma composition, with relatively constant abundance ratios compared to CN throughout the observation epochs. By comparing the current and previous apparitions of the comet, the researchers concluded that it possesses a highly homogeneous chemical composition in its nucleus. Interestingly, an enhancement in ammonia abundance was observed in this particular apparition compared to the average abundance in comets.

This study provides valuable insights into the composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen and highlights the stability of its coma composition over time. The findings contribute to our understanding of the chemical processes occurring within comets and their evolution over multiple apparitions.

FAQs

Q: What is a Jupiter Family Comet (JFC)?



A: Jupiter Family Comets are comets with orbital periods of less than 20 years and have their paths influenced by Jupiter’s gravitational pull.

Q: What is a coma?



A: In astronomy, a coma refers to the envelope of gas and dust that surrounds the nucleus of a comet.

Q: What is perihelion?



A: Perihelion is the point in a comet’s orbit when it is closest to the Sun.

Q: What is the Afρ parameter?



A: The Afρ parameter is a measure of a comet’s dust production. It is derived from observations of the comet’s brightness and size of its coma.