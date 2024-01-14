Earth’s Past and Future: A Look into Life on Our Planet

Summary: How much life has existed on Earth since the first cell? What organisms have shaped our planet’s history? These are questions that scientists have been trying to answer. A recent study compiled various estimates of ancient primary production and estimated that a staggering 100 quintillion tons of carbon has been produced since the origin of life. Furthermore, through analyzing the contributions of different organisms, it was found that land plants have likely played the biggest role in Earth’s primary production. The study also allowed for an estimation of the total number of cells on Earth, with approximately 10^30 cells existing today and between 10^39 and 10^40 cells having ever existed. Looking into the future, it is predicted that Earth’s biosphere will eventually cease to support life as the sun continues to get brighter. However, before that happens, around 10^40 cells are projected to occupy our planet.

Earth, a Benchmark for Exoplanets: As our understanding of exoplanets expands, scientists have begun to compare these distant worlds to Earth. In this new study, Earth is presented as a benchmark, offering insights into the potential range of life that other planets might harbor. The research also poses thought-provoking questions about what might have shaped Earth’s trajectory and the amount of life that has called it home. What if oxygenic photosynthesis had never emerged? What if endosymbiosis had never occurred? These inquiries will be the focus of further investigations at Carleton University in the coming years.

FAQ:

– How much carbon has been produced through primary production since the origin of life?

– According to the study, it is estimated to be around 100 quintillion tons.

– Which organisms have contributed the most to Earth’s historical primary production?

– Land plants have likely played the biggest role, but cyanobacteria may also have made significant contributions.

– How many cells exist on Earth today?

– Around 10^30 cells are estimated to exist currently.

– How many cells have ever existed on Earth?

– It is estimated that between 10^39 and 10^40 cells have ever existed on our planet.

– How much life will Earth have in the future?

– Approximately 10^40 cells are projected to occupy Earth before the biosphere is no longer capable of supporting life.

Source: The Conversation