Study Estimates the Magnitude of Life on Earth: Past and Present

A recent study conducted by scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science and Smith College aimed to answer the age-old question: how much life has inhabited Earth since the emergence of the first cell? Through their research, the team delved into the realm of primary production, which is the process through which organisms use inorganic carbon to sustain life.

A key component of primary production is oxygenic photosynthesis, which involves the conversion of sunlight and water into energy. However, determining past rates of primary production has proven challenging. To overcome this obstacle, scientists rely on clues found in ancient sedimentary rocks, such as the isotopic composition of oxygen in sulfate deposits.

By compiling previous estimates of ancient primary production, the scientists were able to calculate that approximately 100 quintillion tons of carbon have undergone primary production since the origin of life on Earth. This astounding figure is equivalent to 100 times the amount of carbon contained within our planet.

Examining the history of primary production offers insights into the organisms that have contributed most to Earth’s past. Land plants and marine microorganisms, such as algae and cyanobacteria, are the primary contributors to present-day primary production. However, in Earth’s early history, different organisms dominated this process.

By applying a range of scientific techniques, including the identification of ancient forests and the analysis of molecular fossils, the researchers determined that both land plants and cyanobacteria likely played significant roles in historical primary production.

Estimating the total amount of life that has ever existed on Earth required further analysis. By calibrating a ratio of primary production to the number of cells in the modern environment, the scientists estimated that there are currently around 1030 cells on Earth. Additionally, they concluded that between 1039 and 1040 cells have existed throughout the planet’s history.

The study sheds light on the magnitude of life on our planet, past and present. It emphasizes the incredible diversity and abundance of organisms that have inhabited Earth throughout its existence. However, it also highlights the finite nature of Earth’s biosphere, as its lifespan is ultimately limited.

