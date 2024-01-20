Türkiye’s First Astronaut Begins Historic Space Mission

In a historic moment, Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, has embarked on the Axiom-3 space mission following the successful launch of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Gezeravcı, accompanied by a team of four astronauts representing the United States, Spain, Italy, and Sweden, will spend 14 days on the International Space Station (ISS) conducting various scientific experiments.

The launch, eagerly anticipated by millions of people in Türkiye, was witnessed by Gezeravcı’s parents at the Kennedy Space Center. Symbolic objects representing each astronaut’s country were taken into space, with Gezeravcı bringing tokens from the nomadic Yörük culture.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a video message, expressing the collective pride of Türkiye and describing the mission as a step into the second century of the Republic. He commended Gezeravcı’s heroic service in realizing one of the objectives outlined in the National Space Program.

The Axiom-3 mission, organized by the company Axiom, is being hailed as the first all-European commercial astronaut mission. It marks a significant milestone in Türkiye’s space exploration endeavors and highlights the country’s growing presence in the global space industry.

