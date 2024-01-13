Exploring the Effect of Reasoning Step Length in CoT Prompts

Large language models (LLMs) have become increasingly prominent in the field of problem-solving and reasoning tasks. A particular technique known as Chain of Thought (CoT) has gained recognition for its ability to mimic human sequential reasoning and achieve remarkable effectiveness in various challenging scenarios. However, despite its promising applications, there is still a need to comprehend the mechanics of CoT more comprehensively. Current improvements in CoT have relied heavily on experimental approaches, lacking a structured framework for guidance.

A recent study conducted by a team of researchers from Northwestern University, University of Liverpool, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Rutgers University aimed to delve into the intricacies of CoT prompting. Their focus was on investigating the relationship between the length of reasoning steps in prompts and the effectiveness of LLMs in problem-solving. This exploration is particularly important considering the advancements in prompting strategies.

Through controlled experiments, the researchers examined the impact of varying the length of reasoning steps within CoT demonstrations. They specifically expanded and compressed the rationale reasoning steps while keeping all other factors constant. The team ensured that no additional knowledge was introduced when incorporating new reasoning steps. Their experiments in both the zero-shot and few-shot settings revealed that lengthening reasoning steps without adding new information significantly enhances the reasoning abilities of LLMs across multiple datasets. Conversely, shortening the reasoning steps diminishes the models’ reasoning abilities, even if key information is retained.

One interesting finding of the study was that incorrect rationales could still lead to favorable outcomes if they maintained the required length of inference. The researchers also observed that the benefits of increasing reasoning steps were task-dependent, with simpler tasks requiring fewer steps and more complex tasks benefiting significantly from longer inference sequences. Moreover, enhancing reasoning steps in zero-shot CoT settings led to a notable improvement in LLM accuracy, particularly in datasets involving mathematical problems.

These findings provide a nuanced understanding of how the length of reasoning steps in CoT prompts influences the reasoning capabilities of large language models. They offer valuable guidance for refining CoT strategies in various complex natural language processing (NLP) tasks, emphasizing the significance of reasoning length over factual accuracy in the reasoning chain.

