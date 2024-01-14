Enormous Underwater Structure Found in Pacific Ocean

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery in the Pacific Ocean – an enormous underwater structure known as the Melanesian Border Plateau. This superstructure, located east of the Solomon Islands, is larger than the state of Idaho.

According to new research, the Melanesian Border Plateau began forming during the Cretaceous period, which occurred between 145 million and 66 million years ago. It started with volcanic eruptions and has been growing ever since. The plateau formed through four separate pulses of volcanism, each with different root causes. This complex formation suggests that other seamounts in the South Pacific may have similarly intricate origins.

In other news, an ancient bullet inscribed with the name of Julius Caesar has been found in Spain. This almond-shaped lead bullet, known as a “glans inscripta,” suggests that Indigenous people in Spain supported Caesar during his civil war over two millennia ago. The bullet was likely fired from a slingshot and was created by pouring molten lead into a mold.

Additionally, recent research has revealed surprising information about extinct grizzly bears in California. Contrary to popular belief, these bears were not hypercarnivorous and did not primarily feed on meat. Instead, they were mostly vegetarian and only occasionally consumed livestock when European colonizers and American settlers started farming in the region.

Furthermore, scientists have achieved a significant milestone in the field of neuroscience by growing cerebral organoids, also known as “minibrains,” from human fetal brain tissue. These 3D lab-grown structures self-organized into complex formations and were used to study the growth of brain tumors and test responses to cancer drugs.

In summary, recent scientific discoveries have expanded our understanding of the world around us. From the formation of massive underwater structures to the ancient artifacts left behind by civilizations of the past, these findings shed light on our planet’s history and the diverse life it has supported.

