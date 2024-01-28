Vikram’s Laser Retroreflector Array Provides Landmark on Moon’s Surface

After the successful landing of Vikram on the moon last year, one of its instruments is now serving as a landmark near the moon’s South Pole. The Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) on Vikram has begun providing ‘fiducial points’ on the moon, allowing for precise reference markers. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) recently used the LRA to achieve a laser range measurement by detecting signals reflected by it on December 12, 2023.

This groundbreaking experiment involved transmitting and reflecting a laser beam between an orbiting NASA spacecraft and the small LRA device on ISRO’s Vikram lander. NASA hailed this achievement as a gamechanger, opening up new possibilities for accurately locating targets on the moon’s surface. By sending laser pulses from a moving spacecraft to a stationary one and measuring the time it takes for the light to bounce back, scientists can determine the precise location of objects on the moon.

The LRA on Vikram, which consists of eight corner-cube retroreflectors on a support structure, allows for laser ranging from various directions by any orbiting spacecraft equipped with suitable instruments. Weighing just 20 grams, this passive optical instrument is designed to endure for decades on the lunar surface. Located near the lunar south pole since August 23, 2023, Vikram’s LRA will continue to serve as a long-term geodetic station and a critical landmark for ongoing and future lunar missions.

This landmark not only assists in precisely determining the spacecraft’s orbital position but also helps refine the lunar geodetic frame. By studying the dynamics, internal structure, and gravitational anomalies of the moon, scientists can gain valuable insights into our celestial neighbor. Furthermore, the LRA on Chandrayaan-3 is the only miniature version available near the south pole, distinguishing it from other LRAs deployed on the moon.

While ISRO recently brought back the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit the Earth, Vikram’s LRA will remain a vital component for lunar exploration. Despite this setback, the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s primary objective of demonstrating a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and conducting experiments with Vikram and Pragyan, the moon rover, remains intact. With continued advancements and discoveries, the moon continues to captivate scientists and ignite curiosity about our place in the universe.

An FAQ section based on the main topics and information presented in the article:

1. What is the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) on Vikram?

The LRA on Vikram is a passive optical instrument consisting of eight corner-cube retroreflectors on a support structure. It weighs just 20 grams and is designed to endure for decades on the lunar surface.

2. How does the LRA on Vikram contribute to lunar exploration?

The LRA on Vikram serves as a landmark near the moon’s South Pole and provides ‘fiducial points’ for precise reference markers. It allows for laser ranging from various directions by any orbiting spacecraft equipped with suitable instruments.

3. What was the groundbreaking experiment involving the LRA?

The experiment involved transmitting and reflecting a laser beam between NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and the LRA on Vikram. By measuring the time it takes for the light to bounce back, scientists can determine the precise location of objects on the moon.

4. What are the potential applications of the LRA experiment?

The LRA experiment opens up new possibilities for accurately locating targets on the moon’s surface. This information can be used to precisely determine the spacecraft’s orbital position and refine the lunar geodetic frame. It also aids in studying the dynamics, internal structure, and gravitational anomalies of the moon.

5. Will the LRA on Vikram continue to be used for lunar exploration?

Yes, despite the setback of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the LRA on Vikram will remain a vital component for lunar exploration. It will continue to serve as a long-term geodetic station and a critical landmark for ongoing and future lunar missions.

Definitions for key terms or jargon used within the article:

1. Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA): A passive optical instrument consisting of retroreflectors that reflect light back to its source, used to measure the precise location of objects on the moon’s surface.

2. Fiducial points: Precise reference markers.

3. Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO): A NASA spacecraft that orbits the moon and collects data for lunar exploration.

4. Laser range measurement: The use of laser beams to measure the distance between two points.

5. Geodetic: Relating to the measurement and representation of the Earth’s surface.

6. Lunar south pole: The southernmost point on the moon’s surface.

7. Soft landing: A controlled landing without damage to the landing vehicle or payload.

Suggested related links to the main domain:

NASA – Official website of NASA.

ISRO – Official website of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter – Information about NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission.

Artemis program – NASA’s program to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024.