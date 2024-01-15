Astronomers Make Startling Discovery Beyond the Milky Way

A team of astronomers, while studying the cosmic microwave background (CMB) with NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, has stumbled upon a baffling structure located just outside the Milky Way galaxy. The revelation comes after 13 years of meticulous data analysis, challenging the conventional understanding of the CMB.

Traditionally, the CMB has exhibited a dipole structure, with hotter temperatures towards the constellation Leo and cooler temperatures in the opposite direction due to the motion of our solar system relative to the CMB. However, this newly discovered signal defies this understanding. The gamma-ray dipole detected is not only located far from the expected position of the CMB but also exhibits a magnitude ten times greater than what our solar system’s movement would account for.

This anomaly suggests that there may be other factors at play, perhaps dating back to the infancy of the universe, less than a trillionth of a second old. The comprehensive sky scans conducted by Fermi LAT, which capture gamma rays, were instrumental in making this discovery. By eliminating known sources and the central plane of the Milky Way, the team was able to focus on the extragalactic gamma-ray background, leading to the identification of the dipole.

Interestingly, this gamma-ray signal aligns closely with another cosmic mystery – the direction of ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays (UHECRs) detected by the Pierre Auger Observatory since 2017. These high-energy particles have origins that continue to elude scientists and carry over a billion times the energy of the gamma rays detected by Fermi.

This serendipitous finding opens up new avenues for astronomical research as scientists now aim to identify the sources of these signals and UHECRs, or develop alternative explanations for the observed features. The discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of the most energetic events in the universe and their impact on cosmic evolution.

