United Arab Emirates to Contribute Airlock to NASA’s Artemis Moon Program

Summary: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its involvement in NASA’s Artemis moon program by building an airlock module for the lunar Gateway space station. This collaboration will allow one UAE astronaut to visit the space station in the future, furthering international cooperation in space exploration.

The UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will construct the Crew and Science Airlock module for Gateway, serving as a vital component of humanity’s first space station in lunar orbit. The airlock module will facilitate spacewalks outside the Gateway station and enable the deployment of scientific payloads. In exchange for their contribution, a UAE astronaut will have the opportunity to fly to the lunar Gateway space station during a future Artemis mission.

This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to enhance international cooperation in space exploration. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of combining resources, scientific capacity, and technical skill to further the collective vision for space and create extraordinary opportunities for all.

The initial elements of the Gateway space station are scheduled for launch together on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in 2025. However, no specific timeline was provided for the UAE’s airlock contribution.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed the significance of the UAE’s provision of the airlock module, stating that it will allow astronauts to conduct groundbreaking scientific research in deep space and pave the way for future missions to Mars. The UAE’s involvement in the Artemis Accords, a set of principles for international space exploration, emphasizes its commitment to collaboration within the NASA-led Artemis program.

The UAE has been actively developing its space sector, with achievements including the launch of a Mars orbiter and engagement in human spaceflight. Additionally, the country has plans for ambitious missions, including landing a probe on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter in 2034.

