The Public’s Perspective on America’s Return to the Moon

According to former NASA historian Dr. Roger Launius, public opinion surrounding NASA and space exploration has always been diverse and complex. In a recent episode of the podcast “This Week In Space,” Dr. Launius shares insights into public perceptions of NASA’s Artemis program and the return to the Moon.

Contrary to popular belief, Dr. Launius debunks the notion of a “Golden Age” in the 1960s when the public was unanimously supportive of the Apollo Moon landings. He suggests that public opinion during that time was widely varied, with a significant number of individuals expressing skepticism and questioning the cost and purpose of the missions.

As a former NASA Chief Historian, Dr. Launius emphasizes the importance of understanding the historical context and complexities of public opinion. He highlights the role of space historians in shedding light on the diverse perspectives that have shaped NASA’s endeavors throughout history.

In response to the question of whether it matters if China lands people on the Moon before the United States, Dr. Launius suggests that the race to the Moon is not a matter of geopolitical competition, but rather an endeavor of scientific achievement and exploration. He believes that the success of China in reaching the Moon should be celebrated as a significant milestone for humanity rather than fueling a rivalry.

As America embarks on its Artemis mission, aiming to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, it is crucial to consider the public’s perspective. Understanding the diverse opinions and perceptions surrounding space exploration can help shape effective communication strategies and foster greater public engagement with NASA’s ambitious goals.

