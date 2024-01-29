The Shrinking Glaciers of Western Canada: A Reflection of Climate Change

Decades of satellite images have provided undeniable evidence that the glaciers in western Canada are rapidly diminishing and that the rate of ice loss is accelerating. The impact of climate change on these icy giants is becoming more pronounced, causing genuine concern among scientists and researchers.

A team of glaciologists from the University of Northern British Columbia, Alexandre Bevington and Brian Menounos, discovered that between 1984 and 2020, 1,141 glaciers in British Columbia and Alberta have shrunk to such an extent that they are no longer distinguishable by newer Landsat sensors. This alarming statistic accounts for almost 8 percent of the total number of glaciers that were once present in the region.

What’s even more unsettling is the fact that “clean” glaciers, which are relatively free of debris, are experiencing a substantial increase in ice loss. Between 1984 and 2010, these glaciers were losing an average of 49 square kilometers per year. However, from 2011 to 2020, this number ballooned to a staggering 340 square kilometers annually. Additionally, the area covered by water pooling at the ends of glaciers has expanded from approximately 9 square kilometers to 49 square kilometers during the same periods.

One profound example of this trend is the Klinaklini Glacier, the largest glacier in western North America outside of Alaska. Satellite imagery reveals a striking transformation in the glacier’s size between 1984 and 2023. The glacier’s terminus, or snout, has retreated northward by more than 5 kilometers during this period. What was once a small glacial lake has now grown into a vast body of water measuring 5 kilometers in length and 2 kilometers in width. Icebergs can now be seen floating freely within it.

Furthermore, analysis of digital elevation models from the ASTER on NASA’s Terra satellite has shown that Klinaklini Glacier’s main stem has thinned by nearly 200 meters between 2000 and 2019. The consequences of this glacier’s retreat are not isolated; its meltwater flows into the Klinaklini River, which eventually reaches the Pacific Ocean, contributing, although minimally, to rising sea levels.

The collective impact of glacier melt worldwide cannot be underestimated. Jeffrey VanLooy, a glaciologist from the University of North Dakota, emphasizes that even though the individual contribution of a single glacier may be small, the cumulative effect of melting glaciers is significant. An estimate suggests that between 2000 and 2019, glaciers, excluding the ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica, lost an average of 267 gigatons of mass per year, accounting for 21 percent of observed sea level rise during that period.

The causes of these ice losses primarily lie in rising temperatures and increased rainfall rather than snowfall. Climate change has created a worrying pattern of warmer conditions, as confirmed by VanLooy’s analysis of weather patterns in the Ha-Iltzuk Icefield, home to the Klinaklini Glacier. Moreover, recent research conducted by the University of Northern British Columbia indicates that this warming trend has persisted into the 2020s.

While the total sea level rise potential from the western North America glaciers, if they were to melt entirely, is relatively small, measuring approximately 2.6 millimeters, it is vital to recognize the larger context. The melting of glaciers on land, in combination with other factors such as melting ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland, thermal expansion of seawater, and changes in water storage on land, contributes to the complex issue of rising sea levels. It is clear that the shrinking glaciers of western Canada serve as a powerful visual reminder of the profound impact that climate change is having on our planet.

Definitions for key terms or jargon:

1. Glaciologists: Scientists who study glaciers.

2. Landsat sensors: Satellite sensors used to collect images of the Earth’s surface.

3. Terminus (snout): The end or edge of a glacier.

4. Elevation models: Digital representations of the Earth’s surface, showing the height or elevation of different areas.

5. Gigatons: Unit of measurement equal to one billion metric tons.

