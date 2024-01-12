Data Collection Continues for Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Despite Propulsion System Leak

In a recent update, NASA revealed that the payloads aboard Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander have successfully collected data, despite the spacecraft’s propulsion system leak. Astrobotic, a private space company based in Pittsburgh, launched the joint mission with NASA to make the first US lunar landing in over 50 years.

Although the leak in the propulsion system caused the mission to be cut short, Peregrine is still operationally stable and continues to collect valuable scientific data. NASA has expressed its intention to extend the mission as long as possible to maximize data collection efforts.

The collected data from the NASA-provided science instruments on board Peregrine will not only provide valuable experience and technical knowledge but will also contribute to future lunar deliveries under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Furthermore, Astrobotic shared an update indicating that Peregrine has an estimated 48 hours of fuel remaining. It is important to note that this is more than previously anticipated, as the rate of the propulsion system leak has slowed over time. The spacecraft also carries Iris Lunar Rover, a small rover developed by Carnegie Mellon University students, intended to capture photos on the moon.

Despite the challenges faced by Peregrine, the mission serves as a significant stepping stone in the exploration of the moon and the development of lunar landing capabilities. Astrobotic and NASA remain committed to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and expanding humanity’s understanding of our celestial neighbor.

