Exploring the Moon: Overcoming Setbacks and Ensuring Responsible Space Exploitation

With the goal of returning to the moon, scientists and space engineers had high hopes for the year 2024. NASA’s commercial lunar payload services (CLPS) initiative was set to pave the way for lunar exploration through various missions, including the launch of the robot lander, Peregrine. However, these aspirations faced early challenges.

Shortly after its successful launch, mission controllers announced that Peregrine experienced a critical loss of propellant and would not be able to land on the moon as planned. Additionally, NASA decided to postpone the crewed mission, Artemis II, for a year due to safety concerns. These setbacks have led to doubts about the ability and determination of space engineers to return to the moon.

Critics questioning the lack of successful lunar landings today compared to the past are missing a crucial difference in approach. NASA has shifted its focus towards involving private enterprise, as seen with the commercial companies involved in the construction and launch of Peregrine. This change means that private industry, with NASA’s support, takes on more risks and enjoys the majority of benefits. The loss of Peregrine, though significant, is seen as a learning opportunity for companies to gain the expertise needed for future successful missions.

The emphasis on commercial exploitation of the moon highlights the need for responsible practices. While companies may be driven by the potential gains from lunar resources, there is a concern about the negative consequences of unrestricted exploitation. The moon’s surface offers valuable opportunities for scientific research, such as gravitational wave investigations and black hole observations. These scientific sites, possibly containing valuable water and minerals, could be compromised by the rush to establish colonies.

Recognizing the importance of preserving the moon’s unique scientific potential, astronomers are urging for stronger international treaties governing the exploitation of extraterrestrial resources. The International Astronomical Union has set up a working group to address this issue and advocate for responsible practices. International negotiations on this matter will likely be complex but crucial to avoid irreversible damage.

Despite the setbacks faced last week, the lunar exploitation program will move forward. However, careful control and consideration will be necessary to ensure the responsible and sustainable exploration of the moon in the coming decade.

