The Moon: A Changing Landscape Shaped by Human Exploration

The moon has captivated humans for centuries with its beauty and mysterious allure. However, it wasn’t until September 13, 1959, that humanity made its first physical contact with the lunar surface. The Soviet Union’s Luna 2 probe successfully landed on the moon, leaving a significant impact on our understanding of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor.

This groundbreaking moment not only marked the beginning of lunar exploration but also set the stage for a potential new geological epoch known as the “Lunar Anthropocene.” In a comment paper published in Nature Geoscience, scientists propose that human activities on the moon have already begun to reshape its landscape, similar to the transformative impact humans have had on Earth.

Lead author Justin Holcomb explains, “The consensus is on Earth the Anthropocene began at some point in the past, whether hundreds of thousands of years ago or in the 1950s. Similarly, on the moon, we argue the Lunar Anthropocene already has commenced, but we want to prevent massive damage or a delay of its recognition until we can measure a significant lunar halo caused by human activities, which would be too late.”

Since the landing of Luna 2, numerous spacecraft have crashed or made soft landings on the moon’s surface, resulting in surface disturbances in at least 58 locations. Additionally, human missions, such as NASA’s Apollo program, have left behind various objects, including scientific equipment, flags, and even golf balls and bags of human excrement.

While the moon appears unchanged from Earth, it lacks the protective atmosphere and magnetosphere that shield our planet. As a result, micrometeorites frequently collide with the lunar surface. Recognizing the Lunar Anthropocene would highlight the human-induced changes happening on the moon and the need for responsible exploration to minimize further disturbances.

As we continue to witness a renewed interest in lunar exploration from both governmental and commercial entities, it is crucial to consider the long-lasting impact of our actions on the moon’s delicate environment. By acknowledging the Lunar Anthropocene, we can strive for a future where human activities on the moon coexist harmoniously with the natural processes that have shaped our celestial companion for billions of years.

