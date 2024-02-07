The Fascinating Cycle of Saros Eclipses

The upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is just one of many eclipses that follow a pattern known as the saros cycle. This cycle, specifically saros 139, has captured the attention of astronomers and eclipse enthusiasts around the world. The saros cycle is a recurring pattern that repeats approximately every 18.03 years, or 6,585 1/3 days. This translates to 223 returns to the new moon, which occurs every 29.530589 days.

The previous eclipse in saros 139 took place on March 29, 2006, nearly 18 years and 10 1/3 days before the upcoming April 8 event. Looking ahead, the next eclipse in this cycle will occur in 18 years and 11 1/3 days on April 20, 2042. What’s intriguing is that each of these eclipses, despite occurring in different geographic locations, follows the same pattern across the globe.

Saros 139 began on May 17, 1501, with its first eclipse appearing in the far northern regions of the globe. The final eclipse of this series is projected to take place on July 3, 2763, along the coast of Antarctica. The fascinating aspect of saros cycles is that those starting from the moon’s ascending node, like saros 139, start near the North Pole and end near the South Pole. Conversely, saros cycles coinciding with the moon’s descending node start in the south polar regions and end in the north.

As the saros 139 series progresses, the duration of its central eclipses gradually increases. On April 8, 2024, this eclipse will present the longest total solar eclipse of the series, lasting 4 minutes and 28 seconds. Compared to the previous eclipse on March 29, 2006, which had a duration of 4 minutes and 7 seconds, the upcoming event will be longer. Similarly, the eclipse on April 20, 2042, will be even longer with a duration of 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

Remarkably, the saros 139 series will continue to produce longer total solar eclipses for the next 162 years. It is predicted that on July 16, 2186, a total solar eclipse in this series will last a remarkable 7 minutes and 29 seconds. This eclipse will hold the record for the longest total solar eclipse within a span of 10,000 years, from 4000 BCE to 6000 CE.

The unique convergence of factors, such as the alignment of the sun and moon and the location of the greatest eclipse near the equator, contributes to the rarity of these long-duration eclipses. In the case of saros 139, five of its 43 total eclipses surpass seven minutes in duration. This series stands out among the 40 solar saros series that are active at any given time.

The upcoming April 8 eclipse marks the 30th eclipse in the grand succession of the saros 139 solar eclipses. With its remarkable pattern and continuous progression of longer eclipses, saros 139 continues to captivate astronomers and eclipse enthusiasts, reminding us of the magnificent and cyclical nature of celestial events.

Key terms:

– Saros cycle: A recurring pattern of eclipses that repeats approximately every 18.03 years.

– Saros 139: A specific saros cycle that started on May 17, 1501, and is projected to have its final eclipse on July 3, 2763.

– Central eclipses: Eclipses that occur when the moon completely covers the sun.

– Ascending node: The point where the moon crosses the Earth’s orbit on its way from south to north.

– Descending node: The point where the moon crosses the Earth’s orbit on its way from north to south.

