TESS Discovers New Exoplanets with Longer Orbital Periods

TESS, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, has once again revolutionized our understanding of the universe. In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered 85 candidate exoplanets with longer periods of orbit, enabling the possibility of finding planets at cooler temperatures.

Unlike previous methods that required at least three transits to detect an exoplanet, this study focused on systems that only showed two transits. These longer periods of orbit, ranging from 20 to 700 days, offer a unique opportunity to explore exoplanets in a temperature range that could potentially sustain life. These planets reside within the “habitable zone,” which scientists believe is the optimal distance from a star to support liquid water and, therefore, potentially harbor life.

While further observations are needed to confirm these candidates as exoplanets, the researchers are optimistic about the future. By making their discoveries public, they are inviting astronomers worldwide to contribute to the study and gain a deeper understanding of these fascinating exoplanets.

The team used an algorithm to search for transits among a sample of 1.4 million stars. Through a meticulous vetting process, they narrowed down their search to 85 star systems that appear to host exoplanets exhibiting only two transits in the TESS dataset. This breakthrough method allows for the detection of planets that are much cooler and potentially more diverse than those found by traditional transit searches.

The discovery of these 85 potential exoplanets is both significant and exciting. Sixty of the candidates are entirely new discoveries, while 25 were identified by independent research teams using alternative techniques. The range of findings highlights the collaborative and inclusive nature of the TESS mission, fostering greater knowledge and exploration in the field of exoplanets.

The study, led by Faith Hawthorn, a PhD researcher at the University of Warwick, marks a significant contribution to the scientific community. It was published in the Monthly Notices Of The Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), solidifying its place as an esteemed piece of research that expands our understanding of the universe and potentially brings us closer to discovering habitable exoplanets.

TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite): TESS is a NASA satellite that is specifically designed to search for exoplanets in orbit around the brightest stars near the Earth.

Exoplanets: Exoplanets are planets that exist outside of our solar system, orbiting stars other than the Sun.

Transits: Transits occur when an exoplanet passes in front of its host star, causing a slight decrease in the star’s brightness as observed from Earth.

Habitable zone: The habitable zone, also known as the “Goldilocks zone,” refers to the range of distances from a star where conditions are suitable for liquid water to exist on the surface of a planet. It is considered a key factor in determining a planet’s potential to support life.

Algorithm: An algorithm is a step-by-step procedure or set of rules for solving a problem or accomplishing a specific task.

Monthly Notices Of The Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS): MNRAS is a scientific journal that publishes research articles in the field of astronomy and astrophysics.

