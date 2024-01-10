Astrobotic Investigates Cause of Peregrine Moon Lander Anomaly

Astrobotic, a private space company, is working to determine the cause of the propulsion anomaly that occurred during the launch of their Peregrine moon lander on January 8. The goal of the mission was to successfully land on the moon, but a propellant leak occurred shortly after Peregrine deployed from the rocket’s upper stage, preventing it from reaching its destination.

After thorough troubleshooting and analysis, Astrobotic believes that a valve between the helium pressurant and the oxidizer failed to reseal after actuation, causing a rush of high-pressure helium that exceeded the operating limit of the oxidizer tank and resulted in its rupture. This hypothesis offers insight into the issue and allows Astrobotic to better understand what went wrong.

Astrobotic has been transparent in communicating about the anomaly, posting regular updates on their progress. Tuesday’s announcement marked the eighth update since the incident occurred. In their most recent update, Astrobotic stated that the fuel leak will prevent Peregrine from landing on the moon as initially planned. However, they are reassured that the lander is in a stable operating mode and still has approximately 40 hours’ worth of propellant left.

The Peregrine lander was carrying 20 payloads for various customers, including NASA, which had placed five scientific instruments on board. Unfortunately, none of these payloads will reach their intended destination due to the mission’s failure.

The next moon-landed mission under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program is scheduled for next month. Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, aiming to successfully land on the moon.

Despite the propulsion anomaly, Astrobotic praised the performance of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket. The rocket successfully inserted Peregrine into its planned translunar trajectory without any issues during launch.

Summary

Astrobotic is investigating the cause of a propulsion anomaly that occurred during the launch of its Peregrine moon lander. The company believes that a valve failure and subsequent pressure spike caused a fuel leak, preventing the lander from reaching the moon. Despite the setback, Astrobotic remains optimistic and continues to provide updates about the situation.

FAQ

What caused the propulsion anomaly during the Peregrine moon lander launch?

Astrobotic suspects that a failed valve and subsequent pressure spike led to a fuel leak, preventing the lander from reaching its intended destination.

Will any of the payloads on board the Peregrine lander reach their intended destination?

No, due to the mission failure, none of the payloads on board the Peregrine lander will reach their intended destination.

What is the next moon landing mission under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program?

Next month, Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the goal of landing on the moon.

Sources:

– Astrobotic (www.astrobotic.com)