SpaceX’s Axiom-3 Mission to the International Space Station Delayed

NASA’s upcoming Axiom-3 mission, a private launch to the International Space Station (ISS), has been rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday. The delay is to allow SpaceX additional time to conduct necessary pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:49 p.m. ET on Thursday. The live stream of the mission’s early stages and the crew’s arrival at the ISS on Saturday morning will be available for viewing. Details on how to watch the broadcast can be found on Digital Trends.

The Axiom-3 crew, consisting of European Space Agency project astronaut Marcus Wandt, commander Michael López-Alegría, pilot Walter Villadei, and mission specialist Alper Gezeravcı, will join the current seven-person crew aboard the ISS. This will be Wandt and Gezeravcı’s first trip to space, while López-Alegría and Villadei have previous orbital experience. During their time at the ISS, the Axiom-3 crew will partake in more than 30 science experiments and engage in over 50 outreach events via video link with organizations on Earth.

The Axiom-3 mission marks an important milestone as it will be the first crewed launch from U.S. soil since SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission in August 2023. Axiom Space, the organizer of the mission, has previously conducted two privately funded missions to the ISS in 2022 and 2023. However, this will be the first-ever privately funded European astronaut mission heading to space.

Weather conditions on the Space Coast are currently favorable for the rescheduled launch on Thursday. In case of any last-minute technical issues, SpaceX will provide updates on their social media platforms. Keep a lookout for any changes to the launch schedule if you plan to watch the live stream of this historic mission.

