SpaceX Prepares for International Crew Launch to ISS

On January 16, 2023, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule mounted on a Falcon 9 rocket will embark on a research mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with a multinational four-person crew aboard. The launch is scheduled for January 17, 2023, from the Kennedy Space Center.

The crew, consisting of retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, Italian co-pilot Walter Villadei, European Space Agency astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, and Turkey’s Alper Gezeravci, conducted a dress-rehearsal countdown on Tuesday and rehearsed launch-day procedures aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. They successfully cleared the pad to make way for an engine test firing.

The rocket’s first-stage engines were fired up later in the day to ensure their readiness for blastoff. If all goes according to plan, the crew will strap back in on January 17 at 5:11 p.m. EST for the launch, initiating an automated one-and-a-half-day journey to rendezvous with the ISS.

Axiom Space, based in Houston, is sponsoring this mission as part of an ongoing NASA-approved initiative to increase the involvement of the private sector in space station utilization. Axiom aims to gain the necessary experience to launch and operate a commercial space station when the ISS is retired at the end of the decade.

During their two-week stay on the ISS, the crew will conduct over 30 experiments primarily focused on studying the effects of weightlessness on various physical and cognitive parameters. They are also expected to dock early on Friday, temporarily increasing the station’s crew to 11.

