SpaceX Prepares for Its Next Astronaut Mission with Ax-3

SpaceX is getting ready for its upcoming astronaut mission, known as Ax-3. Scheduled to launch on January 17 from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Ax-3 will send four individuals to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon capsule, responsible for transporting the crew to and from the orbiting lab, has now arrived at Pad 39A’s hangar.

Ax-3 is the third mission to the ISS organized by Axiom Space, a Houston-based company. Just like its predecessors in April 2022 and May 2023, this mission will utilize SpaceX hardware, including the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule. The crew for Ax-3 includes former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, Marcus Wandt of the European Space Agency, and Alper Gezeravcı, who will be the first citizen of Turkey to reach space. López-Alegría, now working for Axiom, will be commanding the mission, in accordance with NASA’s requirement that all private crewed missions to the ISS be led by a former agency astronaut.

Ax-3 has been described as a transformational mission, fostering partnerships beyond the confines of the ISS and positioning European nations as pioneers in the emerging commercial space industry. With its international crew composition, Ax-3 brings an unprecedented flavor to the mission.

This will be the 12th astronaut mission for SpaceX. In addition to the two Axiom flights, Elon Musk’s company has launched eight crewed missions for NASA and the private Inspiration4 effort. All of these missions, except for Inspiration4, have visited the ISS.

