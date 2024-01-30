South Burnett Author Sends Books to Space, Mission Aborted

South Burnett author Nicola Pitt had an extraordinary opportunity to send her novels to the moon. As part of the “Writers On The Moon” project, Nicola submitted her popular science fiction series, “Warriors Of The Elector,” to be included on a micro SD card hitched to the Peregrine lander. The private Peregrine mission aimed to land the first US-built lunar lander on the Moon since NASA’s Apollo 17 in 1972.

Nicola’s journey to the moon seemed promising as the Peregrine launched successfully from Cape Canaveral on January 8. However, after about 10 days in space, a propellant leak on the lander put a halt to the mission’s progress. Despite efforts to correct the issue, Astrobotic, the company behind the lander, made the difficult decision to burn up the spacecraft in Earth’s atmosphere to avoid causing future risks.

While Nicola was understandably disappointed that her books did not reach the lunar surface, she expressed her elation at the fact that they had made their way into space. The Writers On The Moon project aimed to provide future readers with a snapshot of popular fiction and reveal the humanity of today. Nicola’s contribution, along with the works of other writers, was intended to be a time capsule for future generations.

The aborted mission also carried other notable payloads, including NASA experiments, micro-rovers, and even the ashes and DNA of prominent figures such as Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke. The mission may have faced setbacks, but it serves as a reminder of humanity’s ongoing exploration and fascination with space.

While Nicola may not have achieved a lunar career, her experience highlights the exciting intersection of literature and space exploration. The journey of her books to space and back serves as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the ever-expanding boundaries of human imagination.

Key Terms:

– Micro SD card: A small memory card used for storing digital data, such as books or files.

– Propellant leak: A loss of fuel or propulsion substance from a spacecraft or vehicle.

– Time capsule: An object or container that is filled with items representative of a particular time period and is intended to be opened in the future to showcase the past.

