New Mysterious Radio Signal Traced Back to Group of Galaxies

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in identifying the source of a mysterious radio signal that reached Earth after traveling for eight billion years. At the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, researchers from Northwestern University in the United States presented their findings, revealing that the powerful fast radio burst (FRB) detected in 2022 originated from a collection of seven galaxies.

Using images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the astronomers were able to trace the FRB, known as 20220610A, back to this group of galaxies. The images also indicate that these galaxies are interacting with each other and may be on a path towards merging.

This discovery challenges previous scientific models of FRBs and raises new questions for researchers. Lead scientist Alexa Gordon stated that without the Hubble’s imaging, it would have remained a mystery whether the FRB originated from a single galaxy or an interacting system. The unique environments and interactions between galaxies, such as these, provide valuable insights into the nature of FRBs.

FRBs are brief yet powerful radio bursts that last only milliseconds but release more energy in an instant than the Sun emits in a year. Since their discovery in 2007, scientists have detected over 1,000 FRBs, but the sources behind most of them remain unknown.

Previous studies suggested that FRBs originated from a single irregular galaxy or a group of three distant galaxies. However, the case of FRB 20220610A indicates an extraordinary scenario, with at least seven galaxies in close proximity to each other, compact enough to fit within our Milky Way.

Co-author Wen-fai Fong, an associate professor of physics and astronomy, noted that the group members appear to be interacting, potentially trading materials or heading towards a merger. Compact groups like this are rare and dense structures in the universe and provide unique opportunities for studying galactic interactions.

This breakthrough in understanding the origins of FRBs opens up new avenues of research, advancing our knowledge of these enigmatic and powerful cosmic events.

