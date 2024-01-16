Surprising Discoveries from Stardust Mission’s Comet Samples

Summary: After 18 years of analyzing samples brought back by NASA’s Stardust mission, scientists have made surprising discoveries about the nature of the Wild 2 comet. Contrary to expectations, the samples revealed that the comet contained a mixture of dust from different events in the early solar system, rather than just primordial dust. The comet’s material, preserved over billions of miles and nearly two decades, offers valuable insights into the formation of the solar system.

The Stardust mission, launched in 1999, collected material from the Wild 2 comet, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter. Researchers have spent years studying the microscopic samples to unravel the comet’s origins and history. Associate Professor Ryan Ogliore, from Washington University in St. Louis, described the Wild 2 comet as a witness to the events that shaped the solar system.

The samples from Wild 2 have proven to be unique and contain a wealth of information. They include unusual carbon-iron assemblages and the precursors to igneous spherules, which are common in meteorites. Additionally, the samples have not been altered by heat and water, as often seen in asteroid samples. Instead, the material has been preserved in the cold storage of space.

Analyzing the minuscule amount of material collected by the Stardust mission has been a time-consuming process due to the distribution of the particles across thousands of tiny grains. However, as new techniques become available, scientists anticipate uncovering even more surprises hidden within the Wild 2 particles.

The discoveries made through the study of the Stardust mission’s samples shed light on the dynamic formative years of the solar system. These findings challenge previous assumptions and provide valuable insights into the processes that shaped our cosmic neighborhood.

