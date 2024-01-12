Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Faces Setback But Shows Promise for Future

Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander recently experienced a propellant leak caused by a ruptured oxidizer tank, preventing it from attempting a historic lunar landing next month. However, despite this setback, the mission team remains optimistic and is actively working to prolong Peregrine’s operational life.

Despite the leak, the team has successfully powered up the 10 Peregrine payloads that require energy, with all nine communication payloads successfully connecting with the lander. This is a significant achievement considering Peregrine carries a total of 20 payloads. Efforts to extend the lander’s operational life have been met with considerable success since the initial estimate of 40 hours’ worth of propellant. Astrobotic’s latest update states that the lander now has enough fuel to operate for another 52 hours and there is growing optimism that Peregrine could survive even longer.

The slower leak rate has surprised the team, indicating that the pressure drop has had a positive effect. Astrobotic acknowledges the challenge in accurately predicting the impact of pressure changes or other factors on the rupture in the propulsion system.

Despite this setback, the Peregrine moon lander remains a crucial part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Five of Peregrine’s payloads belong to NASA, reflecting the agency’s push to leverage American private moon landers for gathering lunar science data. The data collected will help pave the way for future crewed missions to the moon, such as NASA’s Artemis program.

While Peregrine was the first CLPS-affiliated lander to launch, another lander named Nova-C, built by Intuitive Machines, is scheduled to launch next month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This upcoming mission demonstrates the significant progress and potential of private moon landers in advancing lunar exploration.

