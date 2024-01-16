Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Continues Mission Despite Propulsion Issue

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon lander is still operational and on track towards Earth’s atmosphere, despite encountering a propulsion issue after its successful launch on January 8. The spacecraft suffered a critical loss of propellant, preventing it from achieving a soft landing on the Moon.

However, the latest update from Astrobotic states that the propellant leak has largely stopped, and the lander is currently about 218,000 miles away from Earth. The mission team is closely collaborating with NASA and U.S. Government agencies to assess the lander’s final trajectory path, which will determine where the vehicle will burn up.

While the propulsion issue has posed a setback, the Peregrine lander is still fulfilling its primary objective of delivering scientific instruments and payloads to the Moon’s Gruithuisen Domes region. Some of NASA’s payloads, including the Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS), Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS), Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), and Near Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System (NIRVSS), are currently operational and collecting valuable data.

However, due to the anomaly, the payloads cannot perform any operations during transit to the Moon. Astrobotic is actively working to extend Peregrine’s mission, aiming to gather additional data for NASA and other customers’ payloads.

The team at Astrobotic remains dedicated to overcoming the propulsion issue and ensuring the success of the mission. Their partnership with NASA and government agencies highlights the collaborative efforts in overcoming challenges and pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

FAQs

1. What is the current status of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon lander?

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander is responsive, operational, and stable as it continues its mission towards Earth’s atmosphere.

2. Why is the lander unable to achieve a soft landing on the Moon?

The lander encountered a propulsion issue after entering its operational state, resulting in a critical loss of propellant.

3. Are the payloads on board the lander still operational?

Yes, some of NASA’s payloads, such as NSS, LETS, PITMS, and NIRVSS, are receiving power and gathering data. However, operations during transit are currently not possible.

4. What is Astrobotic doing to address the propulsion issue?

Astrobotic is actively working to extend the mission and gather more data for NASA and other customers’ payloads. They are dedicated to overcoming the propulsion issue and ensuring the success of the overall mission.