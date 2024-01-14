Peregrine Lunar Lander to Meet Fiery End in Earth’s Atmosphere

The ill-fated Peregrine lunar lander, which suffered a propellant leak shortly after its launch, is expected to meet its final fate in Earth’s atmosphere. Astrobotic, the company behind the spacecraft, announced that Peregrine will likely burn up upon reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere. A press conference is scheduled with NASA to further discuss the lander’s outcome.

Despite the propellant leak being detected on January 8, Peregrine has managed to survive longer than anticipated. Astrobotic has been providing regular updates on the spacecraft’s status. While a soft landing on the moon’s surface had been ruled out days ago, there has been uncertainty about where Peregrine would ultimately end up.

Although Peregrine did reach lunar distance, it couldn’t rendezvous with the moon as initially planned. The lack of a meeting point is due to the moon’s current position in its orbit. If all had gone according to plan, Peregrine would have reached the moon approximately 15 days after launch and begin transitioning from Earth orbit to lunar orbit. However, with its fuel supply dwindling and the trajectory uncertainties caused by the propellant leak, the latest analysis indicates that the spacecraft is headed towards Earth.

The outcome was always a possibility, as moon landings are notoriously challenging. Peregrine Mission One was the first commercial mission contracted under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Chris Culbert, NASA’s CLPS Program Manager, acknowledged the inherent risks associated with such missions, stating, “We recognize that success cannot be ensured.”

In conclusion, the Peregrine lunar lander’s journey is set to come to an abrupt end as it burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Despite the initial setback of the propellant leak, the mission has provided valuable insights for future lunar endeavors under NASA’s CLPS program.

(Source: Astrobotic)