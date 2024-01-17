New Study Suggests Existence of Additional Rocky Planets in Our Solar System

Recent research has provided intriguing evidence that there could be five more rocky planets present on the outskirts of our Solar System. While no rogue planet has been found within our system thus far, the study, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, proposes the possibility of the existence of free-floating planets with a mass greater than Mars. Amir Siraj, the doctoral candidate and author of the study, utilized simulations and equations based on previously identified rogue planets to estimate the potential number of hidden planets in our Solar System.

Conducting over 100 million simulations using advanced software, Siraj’s study suggests that there may be two additional planets with a mass similar to Mars or even three to five planets with a mass comparable to that of Mercury. This groundbreaking research challenges the traditional assumption that our Solar System is confined to eight planets.

Interestingly, Siraj’s hypothesis is not isolated, as many scientists also speculate on the presence of mysterious planets within our Solar System. One such possibility is the existence of a hypothetical Planet X in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond Pluto that consists of numerous icy objects. Even NASA recognizes the potential for a distant Neptune-sized planet orbiting our Sun in an elongated path beyond Pluto.

The implications of discovering additional planets in our Solar System are vast. It would not only expand our understanding of planetary formation and dynamics but also raise questions regarding the history and evolution of our cosmic neighborhood. Further exploration and advancements in space telescopes, such as NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, will undoubtedly play a crucial role in uncovering the hidden secrets of our Solar System.

While the presence of these five elusive rocky planets remains speculative at this stage, the study provides a thought-provoking perspective that sends astronomers and space enthusiasts on a quest to unveil the mysteries surrounding our celestial home.

