New Instruments for On-the-Spot Probes on Mars

Scientists are continuously searching for ways to study Mars, both by bringing back samples to Earth and by developing instruments that can perform on-the-spot probes for life on the Red Planet. While sample return programs are ideal for discovering past life on Mars, there is a growing consensus among experts that in-situ missions with instruments directly on Mars are the way to go for discovering present-day life.

Dirk Schulze-Makuch, a professor for astrobiology and planetary habitability, believes that the currently available methodologies are advanced enough to determine whether there is life on Mars. However, he adds that to obtain unambiguous results, a combination of multiple methodologies must be used.

In the 1970s, NASA’s Viking lander missions detected unexpected and enigmatic chemical activity in the Martian soil. However, the results were difficult to interpret, and there was no clear evidence of living microorganisms. According to Schulze-Makuch, the problem at that time was that the methods were not as sophisticated as they are today, and there was still much to learn about the Martian environment.

Although Mars sample return missions would allow scientists to use even more advanced methods in laboratories on Earth, there are concerns about the potential biological risks associated with bringing back Martian samples. Public opinion and legal procedures may require further analyses on Mars before assuming there is no life and proceeding with sample or astronaut return to Earth.

One potential mission that has gained support is the Mars Life Explorer (MLE), which would focus on searching for signs of currently existing life on Mars. The instrument suite on MLE is designed to be flexible, allowing for the use of existing instruments or the incorporation of new instruments and technologies that are currently in development.

In conclusion, while the debate between sample return programs and in-situ missions continues, it is clear that new instruments and methodologies are crucial for exploring the possibility of life on Mars. Whether it is through bringing samples back to Earth or conducting on-the-spot probes, scientists are determined to uncover the secrets of the Red Planet.

Definitions:

– Astrobiology: The branch of biology concerned with the study of life in the universe, including its origin, evolution, distribution, and future.

– Planetary habitability: The measure of how suitable a planet or moon is to support life as we know it.

